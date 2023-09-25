Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.79. 2,788,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,153,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

