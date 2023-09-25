Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $29.81 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,218,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $317.36. The company had a trading volume of 721,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.62 and its 200-day moving average is $298.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Accenture

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

