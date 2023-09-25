Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CCL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.61.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.40. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.