Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $116.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $119.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNI. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.94.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $110.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

