Bluesphere Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFEB. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $11,432,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 646.2% during the first quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 59,666 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 513.8% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 55,540 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS BFEB opened at $33.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $104.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

