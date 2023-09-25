Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 175.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BITF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of Bitfarms stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.09. 2,800,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,668,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $238.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.25. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 102.55%. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

