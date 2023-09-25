Barclays Trims Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Target Price to $110.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PM has been the topic of several other research reports. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PM opened at $94.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

