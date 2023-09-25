Bank of America Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $114.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research cut Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.31.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $119.92 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $116.86 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $397,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,777.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,204.6% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $609,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

