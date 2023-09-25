Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 13,783 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,798,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,898,898. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

