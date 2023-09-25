Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $148.16 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,209,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 5.9% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $148,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $44.49. 98,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.