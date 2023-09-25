Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 1,545 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.91. 1,144,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,967,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

