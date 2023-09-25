Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,979 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $308,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $377,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,751,779.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $377,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,212 shares of company stock worth $26,086,688. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $180.90. 726,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,945. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.20 and a 200-day moving average of $165.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

