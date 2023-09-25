AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AFS Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

