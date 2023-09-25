AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises 0.9% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.86 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.