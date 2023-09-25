AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Buys 30,200 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 9.3% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.82 on Monday, hitting $89.61. 22,584,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,461,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.60. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2886 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

