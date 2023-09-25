Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.4% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $96.80. 28,448,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,428,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average is $105.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4,782.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

