Absher Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.6 %

NXPI traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.92. 362,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,813. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

