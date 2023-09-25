51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 2.9 %
51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.24.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 194.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
