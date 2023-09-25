51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 2.9 %

51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 194.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

