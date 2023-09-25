2,150 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $71.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.43 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen cut their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

