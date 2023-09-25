19,000 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 17,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,137 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $44.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of -201.85 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 269,975 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,875 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

