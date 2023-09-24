WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of WPP to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $813.33.

WPP stock opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WPP has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of WPP by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,114,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in WPP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in WPP by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 789,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,008,000 after acquiring an additional 48,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WPP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,510,000 after acquiring an additional 50,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in WPP by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,214,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

