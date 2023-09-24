WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) Declares Dividend of $0.14

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

USMF opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 277.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund during the first quarter valued at $263,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (USMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor index. The fund tracks an index of 200 US-listed equities. Stocks are selected and weighted by a combination of investment factors. USMF was launched on Jun 29, 2017 and is managed by WisdomTree.

