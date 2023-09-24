WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) Announces $0.16 Dividend

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th.

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:WFIG opened at $42.66 on Friday. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG – Free Report) by 206.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (WFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index composed of investment grade, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental company and bond risk characteristics. WFIG was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

