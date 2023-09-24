WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (BATS:RESE) Declares $0.26 Dividend

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (BATS:RESE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RESE opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (RESE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market equities selected for various factors and ESG characteristics. RESE was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

