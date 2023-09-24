WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Plans $0.21 Dividend

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Stock Performance

HYIN opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYIN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements.

