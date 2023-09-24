Westhampton Capital LLC Raises Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 1.6% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,673,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $71.43 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.18.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

