Wedmont Private Capital Buys 17,073 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,965 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,349,840 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

