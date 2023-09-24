Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $210.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,061. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

