Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.12.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,152,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,605,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.07. The company has a market cap of $298.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

