Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,032 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,352. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

