Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 68,365 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,294,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,347. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $97.87.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.