Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Hits $87.78 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $3.12 or 0.00011712 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $87.78 million and $2.10 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.1165496 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,323,146.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

