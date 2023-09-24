VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $36.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

VICI stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,694,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after purchasing an additional 815,103 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,622,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

