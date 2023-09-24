Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.6% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.69. 2,624,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,325. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.