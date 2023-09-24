Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,422. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

