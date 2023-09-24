Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $25,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.47. 8,149,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,137. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

