Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Bowman & Co S.C.’s 3rd Largest Position

Bowman & Co S.C. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.4% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,478,790,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $396.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,206,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,947. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $410.72 and its 200-day moving average is $393.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.