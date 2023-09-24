Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,081,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

