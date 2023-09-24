UnlimitedIP Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 24th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $263.63 million and $177,399.37 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.uip.group.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UnlimitedIP has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of UnlimitedIP is 0.15674997 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $177,399.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

