United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAMY

United States Antimony Stock Down 2.6 %

UAMY stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 13,169,155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.