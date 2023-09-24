Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 234 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 392.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 77.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

OTIS opened at $80.82 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.70.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.