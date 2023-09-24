Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $230.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

