Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TFC opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

