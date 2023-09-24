Truist Financial Increases Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $138.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Digital Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $123.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $133.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 378.30%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $9,300,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 57.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

