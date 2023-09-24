Truist Financial Boosts REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Price Target to $50.00

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

REX American Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:REX opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $211.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $84,707.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,329.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in REX American Resources by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $56,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

