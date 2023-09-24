Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

