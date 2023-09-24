The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.01 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 80.72% and a negative net margin of 10.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

