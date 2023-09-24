The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.2% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 124.4% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $57.60 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $249.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

