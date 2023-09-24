Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ETD stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $187.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,220,000 after purchasing an additional 82,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $44,187,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $23,880,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

