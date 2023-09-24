TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE FTI opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $21.67.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is -66.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.5% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 166,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

